Saudi Arabia Makes $20m Loan to Philippines

om of Saudi Arabia has approved a $20 million soft loan to the Philippines to rebuild areas affected by conflict in Mindanao, the Manila government announced Saturday.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador Saleh Mohammad al-Ghamdi told Philippine President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo that the loan is his government's "response" to Arroyo's call for the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) states to help rehabilitate war-torn areas in the southern Philippines, according to a government press statement.

"We thank and acknowledge the $20 million soft loan from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the rebuilding of places that used to be conflict areas," Arroyo said.

(DPA)