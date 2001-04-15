Decision on Privatizing French Gas Company Postponed

government has postponed a decision on privatizing the utility company Gaz de France (GDF), as a bill that was due to go before Parliament in June will not be up for debate, AFP quoted the daily ****Liberation*** as reporting Saturday.

"The text (about the change in status of GDF) is not part of the parliamentary program presented Thursday by Matignon," ****Liberation**** reported, saying that the delay would likely result in the plan being abandoned until after the 2002 elections.

France has resisted demands by other members of the European Union for an early liberalization of its domestic gas and electricity market, giving the GDF a privileged position.