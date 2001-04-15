Biggest Earth Dam to Be Inaugurated by President

AHVAZ President Mohammad Khatami is scheduled to inaugurate the biggest earth dam thus far constructed in Iran on April 19, the Director General Saeid Dadgostarnia said.

Addressing a press conference, Dadgostarnia added, "Karkheh Dam has been built over Karkheh River, Khuzestan Province. The dam has the capacity of 7.3 billion cubic meters."

The construction of the dam follows three major aims including: 1) Supply and regulation of water for irrigation of more than 340,000 hectares of downstream lands 2) Control of destructive floods and prevention of damages 3) Generation of at least 934 (GWH per year) hydropower energy, said the official.

According to Dadgostarnia, Karkheh Dam, with 1030 meters length of crest, ranks sixth among earth dams built in the world and first in the country.

The water reserves of the country are expected to be increased by 30 percent, when the dam is operational.

The whole project, including the dam and its power plant, has been completed using a budget of 3,200 million rials and 120 million dollars, he concluded.