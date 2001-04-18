Iran Retaliates MKO Terrorist Attacks

TEHRAN At least 48 Scud missiles fired by Iran on Wednesday hit border camps run by Iran's armed opposition movement in Iraq killing one combatant and several Iraqis, the MKO said.

"At least one member of the MKO, Reza Zahmatkesh, was killed, and several Iraqi civilians died and others were injured," a spokesman told AFP.

"Iran launched a new missile attack at dawn Wednesday against Mojahedin positions ... which were hit by at least 44 Scud missiles," said Farid Soleimani.

Meanwhile, Reuter reported that the number of missiles fired at MKO was 56.

Another four Scuds hit two more camps several hours later.

The Iraqi casualties had not been confirmed by official sources.

Missiles crashed around bases in southern Iraq at Al Habib, near Basra, Faeza, near the town of Kut, and Al-Amara, as well as at Ashraf, 190 kilometers (115 miles) east of Baghdad, the spokesman said.

The pounding followed a report by Tehran on Saturday of clashes in western Iran between Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and a seven-man MKO unit trying "to infiltrate into Kermanshah Province to carry out terrorist operations".