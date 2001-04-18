Will New Economic Prescription Cure Turkish Crisis?

The Turkish economic crisis, which began worsening two months ago, has entered a new stage as large-scale protests hit Turkey last week. The Turkish economic crisis began in February after a dispute between President Ahmet Necdet Sezer and Prime Minister Bulent Ecevit over government inaction to counter financial corruption.

Analysts say the current situation is seriously jeopardizing the coalition government of Bulent Ecevit, which was considered the most stable government in recent Turkish history before this crisis.

The Turkish economic print media wrote that in the continuing economic crisis, which the government has completely mismanaged, more than half a million people have lost their jobs and the currency has lost some.......percent of it value.

Many local analysts believe that, due to the enormity of the crisis, the government has lost control over crisis management and has put the country of 65 million people on the verge of complete bankruptcy. The people's dissatisfaction, which was expressed during peaceful rallies, suddenly turned violent as the Turkish riot police severely cracked down on protesters with attacks in which more than .... including ,,,,,,,,police and ,,,,,reporters were injured.

The demonstrators, chanting "We Are Hungry," called on Ecevit's coalition government to resign.

Political observers say the demonstrations, which were held simultaneously in Istanbul, Mercin and Izmir, have been the greatest manifestation of public protest and the most severe confrontation between the people and the government since the economic crisis hit the country.

In order to disperse the angry demonstrators police used armored vehicles, tear gas, batons, and pressurized water.

Despite the economic crisis and growing public dissatisfaction, Prime Minister Bulent Ecevit has resisted pressure to resign, saying those who object to his government's rule have been unable to find a successor.

The opposition groups hold Ecevit's government responsible for the Turkish financial and economic turmoil which began last winter and has called on him to quit.

In reaction to the recent protests, the 67-year-old prime minister said that he has no intention to resign but will reshuffle the cabinet if he deems it necessary. He warned parliamentarians that the country will face great political upheavals if his coalition government resigns.

As the financial crisis continues, Prime Minister Ecevit has given Economy Minister Kemal Dervis special powers to control the crisis, and last week the minister announced the government's new economic plans.

However, the announcement of the economic plans did not bring calm to the country, but instead reinforced the people's anger and caused further demonstrations by workers' unions.

The Turkish government's new economic reform programs include large-scale privatization in all state sectors, serious cuts in state spending, basic reforms in the banking system, and loans from foreign sources.

Economic experts say that the cuts in state spending will include reductions in government subsidies in all sectors, causing price hikes and more economic hardship for the people.