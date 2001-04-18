Indonesian Leaders Optimistic of Peaceful Politics

JAKARTA Indonesian top leaders are confident there will be none of the feared bloodshed as the political battle rages over President Abdurrahman Wahid's future, Reuters quoted his spokesman as saying on Wednesday. "The fact is there has been no violence (so far) and efforts will be taken to prevent any," Wimar Witoelar told reporters after a meeting between Wahid and his hugely popular Vice President Megawati Sukarnoputri "No one has any interest in conflict," he said. Wahid and Megawati both command fanatical support, much of it from the country's huge army of poor, and many are fearful that as Indonesia's political temperature rises to boiling point so the ravaged country could collapse into fresh violence.