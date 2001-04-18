Appeals Court Throws Out Haider Case Over "Belittling Nazism"

VIENNA An appeals court has thrown out a case by ex-Freedom Party (FP) leader Joerg Haider against a critic accusing him of "belittling" Nazi crimes, Austrian radio said on Wednesday.

The Vienna superior court overturned an earlier conviction of political sciences professor Anton Pelinka, DPA said

The first decision in May 2000 fining Pelinka 60,000 schillings (3,840 dollars - 4,360 euros) caused international outrage.

Reporting the appeals verdict on Wednesday, Austrian radio's "Morgenjournal" program quoted Pelinka as saying Haider had now been branded by court ruling as "a belittler of national socialism (Nazism)".

Haider's law firm of Gheneff said it accepted the verdict, against which no further appeal was possible. But the decision was too "generous".

Pelinka, quoted by Tyrol Radio on Wednesday, said: "In view of the relatively big international reaction to my first conviction, this acquittal in the appeals stage is certainly a good signal for the state of basic rights in Austria."

"It's a good verdict for Austria, and for Austrian democracy."

The Freedom Party, legally represented at the time by present Justice Minister Dieter Boehmdorfer, took Pelinka to court for remarks he made on Italian television in May 1999.

Pelinka said at the time: "Haider has in his career over and over again made statements which must be judged as belittling Nazism."

On Pelinka's conviction in May last year, the International Helsinki Federation spoke of a "wrong verdict". "One has to ask oneself about the state of freedom of opinion in this country."

Austrian and French universities declared their support of Pelinka.

In September 2000, a political report about Austria to the European Union cited the Haider-Pelinka case as an example of FP strategy using the courts to stifle criticism.