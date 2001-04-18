Atletico Madrid Eying Iran's Ali Karimi

MADRID Spain's Atletico Madrid is eying Iran's gifted Ali Karimi for a transfer from his current Pirouzi club.

An informed source in Madrid told IRNA that the Spanish club had sent a fax to Pirouzi, saying it was interested in signing the Iranian player.

Mehrdad Rashidi calling himself a representative of Karimi's lawyer told IRNA that the Spanish club's officials have revealed their interest in Karimi after watching video films of his playing.

Pirouzi's Head Mohsen Ansari-Fard was recently in the United Arab Emirates to discuss Karimi's transfer to An-Nassr team.

According to Ansari-Fard the final decision for the transfer had yet to come from Karimi himself.

Emirati press have said Karimi had preferred the club's offer to that of Spain's Atletico Madrid.

They said Karimi and the club's officials had however to reach an agreement on the amount of the contract.

Karimi, they said, had demanded one million dollars to accompany An-Nassr in the next season, while the club would offer only 800,000 dollars.

Rashidi said that Atletico Madrid's offer for Karimi's transfer is almost double that offered by the Emirati clubs. He did not reveal the exact amount of the figure.

He said the Spanish club was intending to sign a deal with Karimi after recruiting him for six months in the first stage in order to take him under the club's training.

According to Rashidi, the transfer would provide Spanish clubs with a chance to get familiar with the Iranian footballers' playing skills, leaving the door open for the transfer of other players.

"Karimi's presence in the Spanish league would be beneficial to him and Iran's soccer because of Spain's world class professional football. The transfer furthermore will help his future and promotion of Iran's football," he added.