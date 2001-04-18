Jakarta Anticipates IMF Loan in May

TEHRAN Indonesia is hopeful that a stalled $400 million loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund will be released in the middle of next month, a senior official said Wednesday.

"It's still not certain, and the ultimate decision is up to the IMF executives in Washington, but hopefully it will be mid-May," Dipo Alam, assistant to Chief Economics Minister Rizal Ramli, told AFP.

An IMF review team visited Jakarta recently after an expert panel on Central Bank laws ends its duties.

The team consists of New Zealand Central Bank Governor Don Brash, former Chilean Central Bank governor Roberto Zahler, former Bank of Indonesia (BI) director Budiono and Sutan Remy Syahdeni, a legal expert and former state bank executive.

Alam, who has been leading negotiations with a visiting IMF review team, said he expected their current review to be completed by the end of April.

"That is my expectation, but everything is still under discussion," he said.

The loan would be the third tranche from a five billion dollar bailout package pledged by the fund in January 2000 to assist Indonesia's economy recover from the devastating Asian financial crisis that began in 1997.

Around one billion dollars has already been released.

The latest installment has been frozen since December on IMF concerns Jakarta was failing to meet promised reforms in bank and corporate debt restructuring, and fears it was trying to undermine its Central Bank's independence.

The IMF team arrived in Jakarta last week to review Indonesia's budget deficit, debt restructuring and decentralization program.

Approval of the IMF loan is seen as crucial to further rescheduling of Indonesia's overseas debt by the Paris Club of Creditors, and fresh loans from key donors grouped in the Consultative Group on Indonesia (CGI).

CGI members will meet in Jakarta from April 23 to 24.