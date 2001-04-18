Iran's Greatest Dam to Become Operational Today

TEHRAN Iran's greatest earth dam will become operational as of today, with President Mohammad Khatami attending the inauguration ceremony.

The dam, which is the sixth of its kind in the world, was made in nine years and is the first Iranian dam to be built under total management of Iranian experts. More than 120 contractors and eight advisory companies worked on the project.

In an interview with reporters, Director of the Karkheh Dam Generator Project, Saeid Dadgostarnia said, "The dam has been built over Karkheh River, Khuzestan Province and has a capacity of 7.3 billion cubic meters."

The dam will supply and regulate water for irrigation of more than 340,000 hectares of downstream lands, it will also control destructive floods and prevent damages as well as generating at least 934 (GWH per year) hydropower energy.

According to Dadgostarnia, Karkheh Dam, with 1,030 meters length of crest, ranks sixth among earth dams built in the world and first in the country.

The water reserves of the country are expected to be increased by 30 percent, when the dam is operational.

The whole project, including the dam and its power plant, has been completed using a budget of 3,200 million rials and 120 million dollars, he concluded.

Beside its economic benefits, the construction of the dam has caused an upgrade in the technological abilities of Iranian experts in dam building in accordance with international standards.