Racist Biases of U.S. Police Take Lives of Many Blacks

WASHINGTON It is almost 40 years since Black civil rights activist Martin Luther King stood in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington and proclaimed "I have a dream."

Today, King's vision of an America where people of all races live together in peace and equality has yet to materialize, and part of the blame must lie with the American authorities.

Riots recently broke out in Cincinnati, Ohio after a white policeman shot dead an unarmed 19-year-old Black man.

He was the 15th Afro-American to perish at the hands of the Cincinnati police force since 1995, during which time no white people have died as a result of police action.

Of the 331,000 inhabitants of Cincinnati, 43 percent are Black, but 73 percent of the police are white.

Before the latest incident, two civil rights organizations had filed a suit against the city Police Department, accusing them of 30 years of ongoing racism.

This was not the first time that Cincinnati has hit the headlines over racial discrimination. Indeed, Mayor Charles Luken admits the city is far from being free of racism, although he gave his word that the situation would one day improve.

Racial violence has not been confined to Ohio. Since the 1960s, other American cities have seen riots sparked by the treatment of Blacks by white police officers.

In 1965, the Watts District of Los Angeles was the scene of the worst public disturbances since World War II after police used force to arrest an apparently innocent Black man and a Black girl was accused of spitting at a white policeman.

More than 34 people, most of them Black, died in the riots and hundreds were injured.

In 1992, the streets of Los Angeles were once rocked by riots which this time claimed 52 lives. The trouble was triggered by the acquittal of four white police officers who had been caught on video beating the defenseless Black Rodney King on a public highway.

Four years later, protesters took to the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida after another policeman, similarly acquitted, had pulled over and shot dead a Black motorist.

Court decisions of this kind are not unusual in the United States -- in 1999, four members of the New York Police Department were released after allegedly firing 41 shots into an unarmed Afro- American suspect at point blank range.

Another American judge saw fit to release police officers who in 1970 fired 400 bullets at the girls dormitory of the Black-only Jackson State College in the southern city of Mississippi, causing the deaths of two adolescents.

In the same year, a policeman walked free in East-Coast Boston after being cleared of murdering a hospital patient whose only crime was to throw a towel at him.

Police forces of the United States have for years faced criticism from civil rights movements. In the state of New Jersey, a study revealed that in 77 percent of freeway traffic checks, a Black motorist was pulled over.

The Illinois House of Representatives last week passed a law obliging police to note the racial details of any drivers they stopped.

And in the last few days, the police chief of Washington, D.C. commissioned a study into the racial politics of the capital's law enforcers after revelations that police had exchanged racist messages via E-mail, according to DPA.