India Says Border Guards' Bodies Were Mutilated

MANKACHAR, India India lodged a strong protest with Bangladesh on Saturday over the mutilated condition of the bodies of some of the border guards killed in a frontier clash earlier this week.

Foreign Secretary Chokila Iyer summoned the Bangladeshi envoy to the Foreign Office in New Delhi to express India's concern, the Press Trust of India reported.

The bodies of 15 Indian border security force members were handed over by Bangladesh border troops after hours of negotiations between the two sides on Friday.

The two usually friendly neighbors had earlier this week agreed to end the clashes between their border troops after 18 personnel -- 16 Indian and two Bangladeshi -- were killed in fighting over a disputed patch of land.

The Indian border guards were caught, tortured and killed, a senior border security force official told Reuters in Mankachar, a few miles from the Bangladesh border in the eastern Assam State.

"We have got hard evidence that our boys were caught and killed, their throats were slit, limbs have been cut and the heads have been hammered," said I.J. Singh, a sector commander.

He said only two bodies had bullet wounds. The soldiers had been shot at point blank range.

The border area was quiet on Saturday after the clashes which India's Foreign Ministry described as "local adventurism".

Thursday's agreement on a return to prior positions led to the withdrawal of Bangladeshi forces from the village of Pyrdiwah -- some 200 km (125 miles) east of Mankachar -- which Dhaka says India has occupied illegally for three decades.