Imam's Wish Fulfilled: Tehran Now Focal Point for Liberation of Holy Qods

TEHRAN A dream about holy Qods by the late Leader of the deprived, Imam Khomeini, is seen by many as about to come true.

The Founder of the Islamic Republic, just after the culmination of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, dreamed and practically did all he could to realize his dream of making Islam's third holiest place, the holy Qods, free from the clutches of the Zionists.

The enemies, particularly the pro-Zionist U.S. government, did all to keep holy Qods under the occupation of usurpers.

Now the situation is different. Just as the Imam wished, Tehran slowly is becoming the focal point of the struggle for the liberation of holy Qods that will one day get the Palestinians back to their homelands.

Everyone will agree that the Palestinian Intifada, or armed struggle against the Zionists, has reached its peak and there is every possibility that an all-out war could start in the region anytime. If it does, the U.S. government and the Zionists could be held responsible.

Of major consequence is the fact that Iran will be hosting a major international conference to discuss the vital issue of Palestine.

Some 35 Arab and Islamic nations, as well as all Palestinian groups, are to attend the conference including prominent Hizbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Lebanese Shiite movement. The conference will be held in Tehran on April 24-25.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said yesterday that thanks to the struggles of the Islamic resistance forces against the Zionist regime, the Lebanese Hizbollah has attained an outstanding role in the world of Islam.

Ayatollah Khamenei, receiving Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of the Lebanese Hizbollah movement and a number of Lebanese Hizbollah officials, said that given their inherent power emanating from their faith in God, unity and cooperation, all Hizbollah forces should further strengthen.

The Leader stressed the need for further amity among the Hizbollah of Lebanon and other Lebanese groups and for them to strengthen unity in the face of Zionist plots.

The Leader further said that the new Intifada born in the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a result of the Lebanese Hizbollah's struggles and devotion.

The current intifada in Palestine is in fact an awakening for Palestinian Muslims of their sense of dignity and strength inspired by the Lebanese Islamic resistance, said the Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that although the Zionist regime's position in the region is highly vulnerable, Hizbollah should be vigilant as ever and be on the warfront in the battle against the Zionist regime.

Hailing Syria's key role and determined resistance in the region vis-a-vis the Zionist regime's threats, the Leader said Syrian militiamen, who have been martyred in Israel's recent attack on Lebanon, are martyrs for the Palestinian cause.

In other developments, Malaysian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Zahir Ismael called the upcoming Tehran conference a giant stride toward solving the Middle East crisis.

Upon his departure for Tehran, Ismael praised Tehran for the initiative it has taken. He also hoped that the conference would have a positive result.

Meanwhile, another MP and representative of Iranian Assyrians and Chaldeans hailed Iran's move to support the Intifada. Unaten Bet Kalia, in a statement issued here yesterday, voiced support for the Intifada and the coming Tehran conference on Palestinian rights.

Likewise, Iranian Bakhtiari nomads at a gathering on Friday, praised the Tehran move while condemning the Israeli aggression against Palestinian territories.

Addressing the gathering, Tehran conference Secretary General, Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour, said that conference's aims are to defend Palestinian rights. He thanked Iranians, Bakhtiaris in particular, for their support for the Intifada.

In another interview, a Malaysian expert pointed to the oppressed Palestinian people who have been made homeless for more than fifty years.

In the interview, the expert expressed hope that one day all Muslims would be united and would stand against Israeli aggressions.

As Israel escalates its attacks on innocent Palestinian civilians, outcry from the world of Islam intensifies and world public opinion calls for an urgent solution to the problem of the occupied territories.

Following are excepts of an interview with Ahmad Sameh, Palestinian researcher in the London-based Institute for Palestinian Studies.

Q. What can you say about Palestine and the continued attacks against the country?

A. Nearly seven months after the start of the new Palestinian Intifada, the enemy remains confused. Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was elected on a promise to restore peace by using more force on the Palestinians and fulfilling duties which (former premier Ehud) Barak failed to do.

Sharon's policy included punishing Arab Israelis (as they claimed). Sharon came to power on a slogan of force and is using it to deal with the issue relying on American weaponry. He wrongly believes he can impose his decisions on Arabs and Palestinians.

Well, we can expect more anti-Palestinian attacks with his policy. Although we may not face a broad-based war, but the region will be full of tension. The Zionist regime has not learned a lesson from its failure in South Lebanon vis-a-vis the Islamic resistance and is continuing its wrong policy of using force. Israel has not learned that the use of force cannot accomplish anything as justice is the only solution to the Middle East crisis.

Q. Some Arab countries (friends of Israel and the United States) are trying to bring Palestinians back to the negotiation table by way of so-called Egyptian-Jordanian talks or similar talks. How do you evaluate?

A. The fact is, the enemy is quite against any such arrangements, too. Arab countries themselves know that the Israeli regime is not interested in having peace. But following weeks of relentless attacks on oppressed Palestinians and a Syrian base in Lebanon, these countries insist they should continue their plans. The Jordanian foreign minister has just returned from a trip to Israel following Monday's Zionist air raid against a Syrian base in Lebanon. The trip could mean that the Jordanian minister is now convinced Israel is not interested in leaving even one door open toward reaching a final solution to the crisis.

Q. Have the stances of the Israeli parties (Labor and Likud) been the same in your opinion?

A. Pro-peace Israelis (leftist Labor supporters) have become weaker these days and Sharon has become more successful in deceiving people by making it appear that Palestinians are the invaders and Israelis the victims.