Rivaldo Dropped as Brazil Make Sweeping Changes

RIO DE JANEIRO Barcelona's Rivaldo was dropped on Friday as Brazil, stung by last month's shock defeat in Ecuador, made sweeping changes to their squad for their World Cup qualifier against Peru.

Coach Emerson Leao included seven uncapped players in the squad for Wednesday's match in Sao Paulo and named only three foreign-based players, Reuters reported.

The coach added that many of Brazil's overseas players, including Rivaldo, were at their "maximum limit" after a long European season in which they had commuted to South America once a month for World Cup qualifiers.

Rivaldo has been heavily criticized at home over his poor form for his country and was substituted in the World Cup qualifier in Ecuador which Brazil lost 1-0. Rivaldo has admitted that he has become tired of the constant criticism.

Arsenal full-back Silvinho was among other players dropped while Real Madrid's Roberto Carlos was again left out.

AC Milan defender Roque Junior and AS Roma defender Emerson Ferriera are unavailable after picking up second yellow cards against Ecuador, Leao said.

"You can easily sweep a problem under the carpet and end up in the same old routine," said Leao. "Sometimes you can help a player by dropping him temporarily, provisionally or permanently. we spoke to Rivaldo in Quito and in Barcelona. He is at the maximum limit of games," he said.

"There has been a change in philosophy brought out of necessity," he added.

The newcomers to the squad are left-back Leo, right-back Alessandro, midfielders Leomar, Mineiro, Robert and Ewerthon and striker Washington. The latter, who plays for Ponte Preta, is the top scorer in the Paulista championship with 12 goals.

Leao said the door remained open for all unselected players to return in the future, including Rivaldo.

"He is a top player, a former world player of the year," he said, referring to the FIFA title rivaldo won in 1999.

Brazil have dropped to third in the South American group after last month's defeat in Ecuador, their third in 11 outings.

Only the top four in the 10-team group qualify directly for the World Cup finals in Japan and South Korea next year.

Brazil, the only country to have played at all 16 World Cup tournaments, desperately need a win to avoid putting their proud record in danger.

Leao, who has raised eyebrows by announcing that the team will prepare at a farm near Sao Paulo which belongs to a close friend, defended his decision.

"It's near Sao Paulo where the game will be played. It's better than going to somewhere which belongs to an enemy," he said.