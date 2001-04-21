Arazi Outguns Grosjean to Reach Monte Carlo Final

MONTE CARLO Hicham Arazi became the first Moroccan to reach the final of the Monte Carlo Masters with a comprehensive 6-4 6-4 victory over ninth seeded Frenchman Sebastien Grosjean on Saturday.

The world number 53 followed up Friday's three-set victory over eighth-seeded Briton Tim Henman with a workmanlike triumph over the Australian Open semifinalist.

Arazi will meet either second seed Gustavo Kuerten or Argentine Guillermo Coria in Sunday's final.

"I have had tight matches here so far so I am delighted to have won this one in two sets," Arazi said.

"He started well but I managed to stay in the match and then I was on a roll.

"He didn't play his best match ever but I am very happy to be in the final here.

"I am not surprised, though, it was bound to happen some time but I am especially happy it has happened here in Monte Carlo -- it is a great tournament," said the Monte Carlo-based Casablancan.

-------- Trusty Backhand -------------

Grosjean got off to a flying start by breaking immediately on center court and went on to establish a 4-2 lead which should have been enough for him to hold serve and take the set.

But Arazi, conqueror of defending champion Cedric Pioline and third seed Magnus Norman, had other ideas.

Trailing 4-3 he was given a chance to break back and, using his trusty backhand, he whipped a shot past Grosjean to level the set.

Arazi, serving well, held to lead for the first time in the set at 5-4 and the Moroccan then pounced on his chance.

He earned two set points and dispatched the first with yet another fizzing backhand winner, Reuters reported.

Again, 27-year-old Arazi started the second set slowly and was broken in the opening game as his concentration wavered.

But he hit back immediately and stayed neck and neck with the French baseliner.

Leading 4-3, Arazi drew the error from Grosjean when he lofted a backhand long to leave the Moroccan serving for victory.

Arazi faltered, though, and Grosjean broke back when he slammed a backhand into the netcord and then watched it bobble over the net and die on the tramline for the point.

But Arazi rallied again and earned three match points in the following game.

The first went begging, but a point later he sealed victory with a trademark whipped backhand that sent him into his first masters final.