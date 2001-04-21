Eye Redness Can Be Conjunctivitis or Worse

MUNICH Conjunctivitis is the most common form of eye infection, but anyone suffering the usual symptoms - red, watery eyes and a burning and itching sensation - should consult a doctor immediately, DPA reported. People who use only homemade natural remedies run the risk of bacterial contamination, said Ursula Sellerberg of Abda, an umbrella organization of German chemists. And conjunctivitis can also be easily confused with more serious eye illnesses needing immediate specialist treatment, said Georg Mehrle of the German Association of Optometrists. Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the mucous membrane connecting the inner eyelid and eyeball. As well as the usual symptoms, sufferers often have the sensation they have a piece of grit in the eye, or could suffer a thick and yellow discharge. There are many causes of conjunctivitis, but the most common is dry eye, said Professor Otto-Ernst Schnaudigel of the Center for Eye Medicine in Frankfurt, Germany. An under-function of the lachrymal gland means the eye does not produce enough tear fluid, and the lack of moisture leads to irritation. This irritation can be aggravated by environmental factors such as smoke, dust or draughts. But bacteria and fungi can also cause conjunctivitis, as can allergies, eyesight problems or refraction or positional errors. One natural remedy for treating conjunctivitis, with a tradition going back over a century, is the plant eyebright (euphrasia rostkoviana), said to have many healing properties, including the substance aucubin that treats inflammation. Yet camomile, another plant that helps treat inflammation, is not recommended for conjunctivitis sufferers. It has a drying out effect undesirable for the eyes, and also contains substances that can further irritate them. Ursula Sellerberg of Abda advises eye drops are a better solution - but only after careful diagnosis. Under certain circumstances, eye ointments and drops can worsen or disguise the symptoms, she said. Chemists and optometrists agree that anyone suffering from red eyes should always consult a medical specialist. Eye illnesses should never be left to their own devices, because in some cases they can be serious, said Georg Mehrle of the German Association of Optometrists. Laymen could easily confuse conjunctivitis with an acute glaucoma attack or a sudden increase in eye pressure, which can lead to blindness and need immediate specialist treatment. Inflammation and infection of other parts of the eye can also cause similar symptoms to conjunctivitis. Only an optometrist can really pinpoint the type of eye illness and select the correct treatment, the experts say. Before such an eye problem has been diagnosed, patients should take special precautions because viral conjunctivitis can be very infectious. Children with the symptoms should be kept away from school and taken to a doctor immediately, said Mehrle. Patients should also try to avoid rubbing itchy eyes because this quickly spreads germs. Before their symptoms are diagnosed, they should maintain good hygiene standards, avoid close physical contact with others and not share hand towels. Patients should also avoid other irritations such as draughts or smoky atmospheres.