Israeli Nuclear Scientist Detained: Sunday Times

LONDON Britain's *** Sunday Times *** said a leading Israeli military scientist who it said helped develop the country's nuclear weapons program has been detained in Bait-ul-Moqaddas.

Early editions of the newspaper said in the report from Washington that Itzhak Yaakov, 75, a retired brigadier general and former chief of research and development for the Israeli Defense Force (IDF), was being questioned about his relationship with a Russian woman who might have had access to his work.

It said the authorities had issued an injunction banning all reporting in Israel of proceedings against Yaakov. It said he was detained by the Defense Ministry's Special Security Department on March 28.

Yaakov is believed to have been closely involved in the nuclear program, both in his military role and as the former chief scientist at the Ministry for Industry, the *** Sunday Times *** said.

But friends of the scientist, contacted by the newspaper, said he retired from the IDF almost 25 years ago.

Until last September, Yaakov worked in the United States as chairman of a computer hardware firm with laboratories in Israel and Russia, Reuters quoted the *** Sunday Times *** as saying.

The newspaper did not state where or when Yaakov met the Russian woman, who has not been publicly identified. Yaakov is understood to have been divorced from his Israeli wife a number of years ago, the newspaper said.

It said the injunction against coverage of the case was an example of "Israeli paranoia", and compared the incident to the case of Mordechai Vanunu.

Vanunu was an Israeli technician who leaked details of the country's nuclear program to the *** Sunday Times *** in 1986 and was subsequently jailed for 18 years.

A female Mossad agent lured Vanunu from London to Rome, where he was kidnapped and taken to Israel for trial. Vanunu spent 11 years in solitary confinement, the newspaper said.