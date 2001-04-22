What the Farsi Papers Say

What Worries Religious Students?

ENTEKHAB Babazadeh, a student of religion in the central city of Qom, said that he was in Kazeroun for Moharram ceremonies this year in obedience to Islamic teachings when he realized that the people and youth in the city were very much worried over the social gap that exists between them and the officials.

He said that people were asking why there are not enough investigations over violations of law here and there reflected in the rampant corruption, favoritism, forgery, fraud and mismanagement. He said he was also worried job placements are not done in accordance with existing rules.

EU to Give Grant-in-Aid to Protect Indonesian Jungles

HAMSHAHRI The European Union has announced it has granted $2 million in aid to Jakarta to support the campaign against illegal cutting of trees in Indonesian jungles.

According to a statement made by a European commission board in Jakarta, the allocation will be made available within three years time.

There are two main reasons for the grant, the board said. One is to protect the jungles, another being to file lawsuits with courts against violators of pertinent rules and regulations.

More Youths Flee Home in Iranian Society Siasat-E Rouz - Dr. Jafar Sekhavat, a professor in the University of Allama-Tabatabaie, in a speech delivered before the university's faculty of social sciences, brought out the matter of more and more youths leaving their homes due to the increasing social and economic pressures and violence committed therein.

Food Industry Experts Sent Abroad for Research

QODS In a conference called by the food industry, the conference's executive secretary said that some food experts have been sent abroad this year to gain the latest and most advanced technology of the world's food industry.

Engineer Azadeh Delsouzi said that the first batch will be sent to Russia. She further added that the main objectives would be to increase the quality of Iranian food products as well as increase food exports to world markets.

Iran Ranks 97th in the World in Human Resources Development

IRAN Dr. Fatollah Mozaffarzadeh, a deputy for research in the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology said: "In terms of global human resource development, we occupy only 97th place."

He announced that a conference to discuss strategies for scientific development in Iran will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 28th and 29th, in Tehran. The venue is in the Ejlas-e Saran Hall.

There are 12 scientific papers to be presented in the conference by participating experts. The main subjects of the discussions will be as follows:

1. Survey of facilities and limits to the process of change from science to technology in Iran.

2. Favorite administrative patterns for scientific development in Iran.

3. Role and impact of resources in scientific development in Iran. 4. Cultural and social resources for scientific development.

5. Role of media in scientific development.

6. Position of science in the history of Iran and the world.

7. Structure and organization required for development of the sciences. The results of the conference, it was learned, will be delivered to other countries, the UNESCO, and the Iranian Parliament in expectation of facilities to be made available for scientific development for university graduates as the main factors in scientific development.