Tehran Conference Determines Path of Struggle Against Israel

TEHRAN A two-day conference on the Palestinian Intifada opened here yesterday with an inaugural speech delivered by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Khamenei. Experts commented that the Leader's speech at the Tehran conference has determined the path of the struggle against the Zionist regime. Thirty-four parliamentary delegations comprising close to 300 political and religious officials from Arab and Islamic nations are expected to adopt a resolution in "full support of the Palestinian cause," and denounce Israel's "political repression," according to conference organizers.

Addressing the opening session the Leader here Tuesday criticized the world arrogant powers, specially the U.S., for attempting to break the united ranks of revolutionary Muslim people of Iran due to Iran's support for Palestine.

"They call one group reformists and another group fundamentalists. They support one group and concentrate their propaganda campaign against the other," said the Leader while addressing an international conference on support for the Palestinian Intifada that was opened here Tuesday morning.

"They have said very clearly that if Iran stops its supports for the Lebanese and Palestinian combatants and people, they will cease their hostile actions against Iran," stated the Leader.

The Leader also criticized the arrogant powers for "blowing economic problems" in the country and trying to "depict the Islamic system of governance as inefficient to disappoint people and to promote secularist thinking and separation of politics and religion."

The Leader expressed confidence that Palestine will be liberated with the continuation of struggles of the Palestinian people and support of the Islamic world and Bait-ul-Moqaddas and Al-Aqsa Mosque will come back to the arms of the Islamic world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that Muslims could no longer afford to be indifferent to daily suppressions of Palestinian people.

Stressing that the occupation of Palestine was in accordance with a complex scheme, the Leader stated that there are documents showing collaboration of the Zionists with the Nazis.

"There are documents showing close collaboration of the Zionists with the German Nazis, and exaggerated numbers relating to the Jewish Holocaust were fabricated to solicit sympathy of the world public opinion, lay the ground for the occupation of Palestine and to justify the atrocities of the Zionists."

"There is even evidence on hand that a large number of non-Jewish hooligans and thugs of Eastern Europe were forced to migrate to Palestine as Jews. The purpose was to install in the heart of the Islamic world an anti-Islamic state under the guise of supporting the victims of racism and to create a rift between the east and the west of the Islamic world after 1400 years of unity between those two parts."

Stressing that the world Muslims should be a source of encouragement and inspiration for Palestinian people to continue their resistance, the Leader further remarked: "People of Palestine know well that their Islamic resistance has managed to harness the Israeli atrocities. The strength of Islamic resistance lies in its ability to wreak crushing blows in response to Israeli actions, and not in relying on diplomatic efforts and mediation of others."

In other parts, Ayatollah Khamenei said the huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and other armaments of mass destruction in Israel are not only for defenseless Palestinian people but "this arsenal is stockpiled in Israel to materialize the design to dominate the Islamic world, especially the Middle East."

The Leader said that today Hizbollah is fighting for liberation of occupied lands while Israel attacks Syria in retaliation that clearly shows the "satanic intention of Israel and her Western supporters."

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the pressures exerted on Iran by the arrogant powers, especially America, for its support for Palestine and said as they have said in plain terms, "America's major problem with Iran relates to the opposition of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the humiliating peace plans for Palestine and other things such as the ridiculous claims of human rights violations and manufacturing of weapons of mass destruction," that are nothing but "excuses and pretexts".

The Leader said that occupation of Palestine is part of a satanic design by the world domineering powers, perpetrated by the British in the past and being carried out today by the United States to weaken the solidarity of the Islamic world and to sow the seeds of disunity among Muslims.

Reminding the participants of their heavy responsibility in showing their commitment to the Intifada, Ayatollah Khamenei further stated that today all Muslims of the world have pinned their eyes on this destiny-making struggle of Palestinian people and have greater hope in this Intifada.

"The so-called peace process and the Oslo scheme placed the Palestinians in a situation that made them realize there is no other way but an all-out popular uprising," remarked the Leader.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Mohammad Khatami, in an address to the conference called for stern condemnation of Israel by Muslim nations, and formation of a UN war crimes tribunal in Palestine to help halt the current Israeli-created violence which has thus far killed over 400 Palestinians.

Khatami called on Muslim nations to impose all-out sanctions against Israel and clear the way for throwing weight behind the Intifada.

Khatami reiterated previous assertions that the only solution to the current Middle East crisis is return of all Palestinian refugees to their homeland and holding a multi-faith referendum on the future of Palestine.

"Allow me once again to draw your attention to the basic solution to the Middle East crisis and the way of throwing our full support behind Intifada and the people of Palestine for the restoration of peace and tranquility to the region," he said.

"Today all Muslim nations as well as the other societies in the world community have no other options but to stand in defense for Palestinians rights," said Khatami, adding, "one cannot be oblivion of the rights of the Palestinians and acquiesce in the violation of their rights as a diplomatic norm and practice in the international arena."

On the sidelines of the Tehran conference, the TEHRAN TIMES conducted exclusive interviews with five foreign dignitaries participating in the gathering.

The Director of the Media Review Network of South Africa, Iqbal Jassat, told the TEHRAN TIMES, "We from South Africa fully support Iran's move to hold the conference at this critical juncture in the state of the struggle in Palestine."

On the U.S. support for Israel on the one hand and its claim of being an advocate of human rights on the other, Jassat said that the Americans are known for their double standards and this is one more example of the hypocrisy of American foreign policy.

Abdullah Homouda, chairman of the Egyptian Press Association in the UK, said that true point in the Intifada is that people of Palestine wage the movement without arms. It is important to show that the people's will is much stronger than arms.

"The Palestinian people, facing Israeli bullets, have Zionists from having the peace to absorb the lands and deprive them from their homeland," he said.

The Tehran conference shows that people working separately in different countries for the Palestinian cause can come together and exchange views. It also indicates that Iran is committed to supporting the cause of Palestine.

He said, "The validity of their claim to be supporters of human rights proves to be false,".

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cultural Forum, Zafar Bakhtawan, also told the TEHRAN TIMES that this conference shows that Iran is the leader of the Muslim ummah and represents the true expression of the Muslim ummah. He stressed that the most important cause for Muslims should be unity.

"The conference will inspire a new resistance movement all over the Muslim world," Bakhtawan said.

The new regimes of George W. Bush in the U.S. and Ariel Sharon in Israel, have started new plots against the Muslim world, he said adding that the conference is very timely.

He added, "The U.S. only speaks for its own interests. There many human rights violations in Palestine, in Kashmir and other places but they remain silent and if there is something in their interest they speak about human rights either in Iran or China or Russia. We must understand that the U.S. is very selective on human rights issues and only pursue their own political interests," he said.

A member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Ireland, Senator Mick Lanigan, said if the speakers at the conference followed through on their statements, there might be hope for Palestine. The Palestinians need help urgently.

When they return home, the Islamic delegations should try to help the Palestinians and not forget what is said in this conference.

The Israelis have always been supported by the U.S. because it is impossible for somebody to get elected to any position of power in the U.S. without supporting the Israelis, Lanigan said adding, "It is very hard to change the attitude of the American government. However, the American people in many ways support the Palestinians."

He added that the other problem is that the UN does nothing to help the Palestinians and that some permanent members of the UN, including the U.S. and Britain, have the power of veto. There has to be a change in the make up of the UN Security Council.

A member of the Executive Board of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Feisal al-Husseini, elaborated on the remark of Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on the need to impose sanctions on Israel. He said, "I believe that sanctions are necessary because Israel does ignores the international community and UN resolutions."

"I believe that the Intifada has had a great impact in unifying the Palestinian people and showing the Israelis that it is impossible for them to continue their policy of trampling the Palestinians' rights," he said.

"We are making all possible efforts and hope that the Israelis will listen to the voice of reason and if not we will continue fighting. But unfortunately it seems that the government of Sharon is not a government of peace," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the head of a Jordanian anti-Zionism organization yesterday applauded the remarks of the Leader at the conference, saying that the Intifada needs practical support and the Leader's guidelines are a good model.

Lait Shabilat said that the Intifada is necessary and expressed regret over the silence of some Arab countries about Zionist atrocities.

Another participant at the conference, Abdul Latif al-Mahna, also praised Iran's policy toward the Palestinian issue, saying that such a policy has always been adopted by the Islamic Republic. The encouragement of this conference could help to emotionally uplift the Palestinians. The Secretary of Hizbollah resistance group Seyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday asked world Islamic countries to give up lip-service to the popular Palestinian uprising and give out their "practical" support.

Speaking at the start of a two-day seminar on support of the Palestinian Intifada, Nasrallah said the "fate" of all Islamic and Arab countries was identical in their struggle against the Zionist regime's expansionist policies.

Accompanied by a sounding applause of participants in the seminar, the leader of the Hizbollah resistance group warned the Israeli regime to expect more surprise attacks from the Palestinian jihad (holy war) groups.

The Islamic resistance groups in Lebanon, he said, "will not keep quite over these crimes" and "are still committed to their moral and religious duties" to maintain their attacks on the Zionist positions.

Nasrallah said the new hardline Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, like his predecessors, was seeking to smash the Palestinian Intifada.

Jihad in the occupied lands has taken away peace from Zionists, he said, adding the only remaining alternative for them was to leave the Palestinian lands.

Another speaker at the conference, Saudi President of the Consultative Council, Sheikh Mohammad bin Ibrahim bin Jubair, said here Tuesday that his country has put support for Palestinians at the top of its foreign policy priorities, the

"Saudi Arabia has always supported the Palestinian people through military, political and financial means. It has never failed and will never fail to put out whatever it can to back them," he said.

Meanwhile, Syrian Vice President Muhammad Zahir Moshareqa said here on Tuesday that defending the holy Qods and supporting Palestinian Intifada is the main issue on which Muslim nations should focus their energy.

Speaking at the international conference on Palestinian Intifada, which opened here Tuesday morning, he said past experiences have proved that if nations focused move in the right direction, they would put behind all obstacles in the way of their goals.

He said the defeat the Zionist regime suffered from the Lebanese Islamic and national resistance a year ago proved the accuracy of the struggle.

Lebanese Speaker of National Assembly Nabih Berri also said at the conference that the Zionist regime has attempted to sow the seeds of discord among Arab states and despite its withdrawal from Southern Lebanon it still has covetous eye on Lebanese territories.

He said that the Zionist regime has now launched propaganda campaign against Hizbollah of Lebanon, accusing it of having acquired long-range missiles and advanced weapons. He added that the Zionist regime is doing all within its power to return to Southern Lebanon.

Also the Islamic Movement of Tajikistan and Neturei-Karta, a New York-based Jewish anti-Zionist organization, voiced support for the Tehran conference.

*SIDELINES

* There was such a large number of foreign guests at the conference that Iranian participants had to leave their seats for the foreign participants. Iranians were requested to leave their seats by the secretary of the conference twice.

* Iranian President Mohammad Khatami held meetings with envoys from Lebanon, and two Palestinian resistance movements, Hamas and Islamic jihad.