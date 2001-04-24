U.S. Cable Chief Pans Plan for TV-Free Week

WASHINGTON TV-turnoff week, the annual grass-roots push to switch off U.S. television sets, drew fire from the head of a national cable TV organization, Reuters reported on Monday.

"Denying children TV is no more likely to encourage kids to enjoy reading, for instance, than denying kids ice cream would encourage them to like Brussels sprouts," Robert Sachs, president of the National Cable Television Association, told a gathering in Washington.

Sachs argued against the six-year-old movement to ban television from U.S. homes during the last week in April, saying a "balanced diet" of television and Internet access could help children.

This was at odds with statistics provided by the TV-turnoff network, which has pushed the turnoff since 1995.

Supported by the American Medical Association, the National Education Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics and dozens of other organizations, the turnoff is aimed at encouraging Americans to watch less television in order to lead healthier lives.

Americans watch an average of more than four hours of television daily, the TV-turnoff network said in a statement.

It said more than half of high school seniors who watched a maximum of an hour of television a day were proficient readers, while the percentage dropped to 14 percent among those who watched TV six hours a day or more.

By age 18, American children see an average of 200,000 acts of violence, including 16,000 murders, on television, the network said, adding that there is a link between watching televised violence and committing real acts of violence.