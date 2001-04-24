Venezuela's Chavez to Visit Russia, Sign Accords

TEHRAN Venezuela and Russia will sign tax and investment accords and an agreement to exchange data on military technology when President Hugo Chavez visits Moscow in May, Reuters quoted Defense Minister Jose Vicente Rangel as saying on Monday.

Rangel, who returned at the weekend from a week-long visit to Russia, said the bilateral accords were being finalized by both sides ahead of Chavez' trip starting May 13. They would also include agreements in education and sports.

"What is proposed is the signing of agreements to protect investments and to avoid double taxation," the minister told a news conference in Caracas.

He said the military accord would consist of a commitment to exchange scientific and technical information about military equipment but did not involve purchases of Russian arms.

Rangel, who met his Russian counterpart Sergei Ivanov during his trip to Moscow, denied suggestions in the Venezuelan media that the government was seeking an arms alliance with Moscow.

"We're not interested in an arms race and we're not competing with any other country in the region to buy arms. Venezuela has a policy of peace, understanding and dialogue," he added.

Since taking office early in 1999, leftist paratrooper-turned President Chavez has moved to shift oil-rich Venezuela away from close alliance with the United States towards a broader range of ties with nations like Cuba, China and Russia.

In another Reuters report, Chavez, spelling out his reservations about a hemispheric trade pact signed at the weekend, said on Monday his country's participation in a free trade area of the Americas by end-2005 was "only a possibility".

Chavez reserved his position on three clauses of the final declaration, objecting to the December 2005 FTAA target date and references calling for strengthening "representative democracy."

He was the only leader to reserve his position on the joint statement. Communist-ruled Cuba, with whom Chavez has close ties, was the only country in the Americas not invited to the summit.

Explaining his position at an airport news conference in Caracas, the outspoken Venezuelan leader compared the FTAA timetable agreed in Quebec to a marriage proposal.

"It depends. We in Venezuela will decide later on whether this marriage proposal suits us or not," he said.

"For Venezuela, the FTAA is only a possibility, only an option and not a destiny set down on a tablet," he added.

He repeated a position already expressed in Quebec that his government was likely to submit the question of entry to the FTAA to a national referendum. "I am almost certain that this issue will have to be submitted to a popular referendum," he said.