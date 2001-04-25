Americans Feel Bush Policies Biased Toward the Rich, New Poll Shows

WASHINGTON President George W. Bush receives solid marks for the way he has handled himself in office, but the American people question some of his basic priorities and say his policies are tilted far more toward wealthy individuals and corporate interests than to people like themselves, according to a new **** Washington Post-ABC News *** poll reported by DPA Tuesday.

As he nears the 100-day mark in his presidency, Bush is rated somewhat higher than former president Bill Clinton but below where Ronald Reagan and Bush's father were at similar points in their presidencies.

In the poll, 63 percent said they approved of the way Bush is handling the job, slightly up since last month, while 32 percent disapproved, the *** Washington Post *** reported Tuesday.

On individual issues, his record is mixed. His strongest ratings came in international affairs (62 percent approve), where he benefited from his handling of the recent standoff with China, and on education (60 percent approve), a top priority about which he has spoken frequently during his travels this spring.

But fewer than half of those surveyed (47 percent) said they approved of his handling of the environment, an area where the administration's policies have drawn sharp criticism from environmental groups. The poll also found a wide gap between the public's desire to protect the environment and their perception of Bush's commitment to do so.

The *** Post-ABC News *** poll indicates that, despite the bitterly contested election and the protracted Florida recount that set the stage for his presidency, Bush has made a positive early impression on the American people.

But he faces stronger head winds in winning popular support for all of his agenda, with the poll suggesting the public may be as comfortable with democratic proposals as with Bush's on the domestic front.