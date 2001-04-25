Solidarity of Muslim World Vital to Settling Disputes, Pakistani Official

TEHRAN The Conference on the Palestinian Intifada held its second and concluding session today. A participant, the former speaker of the dissolved Pakistani Senate, Vasim Sajjad, in an interview with ***TEHRAN TIMES **** assessed the Palestinian Intifada as a giant step forward and said that he considers the Intifada as entering an important phase in the Palestinians' goal of regaining their rights.

"Although Israelis are armed to the teeth, still they have not achieved success," he said, adding that the Palestinian problem is one that should be presented to the world so that they can win global support. Further in the interview, Sajjad said that the holding of the Tehran conference in support of the Intifada signals the most appropriate time for tackling the other problem of world Muslims, i.e., the problem of Kashmir.

When asked what was he could suggest to strengthen support for the Intifada and achieving solidarity in the world of Muslims, he said: "I guess there are lots of powerful countries in the world who are reluctant to push for Muslim solidarity and resolution of their disputes. The solidarity of the Muslim world is so significant at this period of time."

Sajjad further stressed the necessity of Muslim countries cooperating with each other in the fields of technology, industry, trade and commerce.

Vasim Sajjad said that Iran's initiative of holding this conference should be an example for other countries to follow with similar conferences to be held in western countries such as France, Britain and U.S. so that the whole world will know that the Palestinian cause is just.

He said that there are many countries that call for respect for human rights, but the reality is that Muslims are suppressed in Kashmir, Bosnia and Palestine, while the world continues to neglect them.