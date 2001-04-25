U.S. Trying to Dominate Hemisphere With FTAA

TEHRAN At the Summit of the Americas in Quebec the leaders of the Western Hemisphere agreed to establish the Free Trade Agreement of the Americas (FTAA) by 2005. It would be the largest free trade area in the world.

Richard Becker, the vice president of the Center for International Affairs, commenting on the summit, said that American capitalists are making another effort to dominate the hemisphere.

"Certainly," he added, "the Free Trade Agreement of the Americas will not guarantee development and freedom in the region."

The four-day summit held in Quebec City, Canada wound up on April 3.

Socialist Cuba was the only American state which was not allowed to take part in the summit.