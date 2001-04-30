Algeria's Berber Protests Flare After Deadly Riots

TIZI OUZOU, Algeria Clashes between protesters and security forces erupted again on Monday in Algeria's Berber region of Kabylie as anger at the reported killing of more than 40 people spread to the capital Algiers.

Tizi Ouzou, a city of 600,000 people, remained paralyzed with businesses shut as stone-throwing rioters fought running battles with police firing tear gas canisters, witnesses said.

A week of violence in restive Kabylie, triggered by the shooting in custody of a student and fanned by local hatred of the gendarmerie, has left at least 40 people dead, according to medical sources and residents.

The government says 32 people have been killed and over 600 members of the riot police injured. The Algerian press gave higher death tolls with **** El Watan **** daily reporting 61 people shot dead between Friday and Sunday in Tizi Ouzou Province.

In Algiers, 90km (55 miles) away, witnesses said hundreds of university students protested at the downtown Universite d'Alger chanting slogans including "Government, Murderer". A tight police cordon stopped them leaving the campus.

Interior Minister Noureddine Zerhouni praised the security forces' "composure" in suppressing the riots and said live ammunition was only used "as a last resort."

Hospital workers mentioned cases of victims killed at point blank range or shot in the back.

"The government promises to provide answers to those who took to the streets," Zerhouni told a news conference in Tizi Ouzou late on Sunday.

He said young rioters, who attacked gendarmerie barracks, torched public buildings, set vehicles on fire and blocked roads, were "manipulated by infiltrated terrorists".

However, most residents of Kabylie, a mountainous region east of Algiers, said the protests were not related to the Islamic insurgency but mainly directed at the gendarmerie, a force they see as brutal, incompetent and corrupt.

In some villages, demonstrators called for the withdrawal of the gendarmerie while the protesters' rallying cry was for an end to "hogra", a North African word meaning "contempt".

"People took to the streets because of hogra, of this injustice, these gendarmes spreading terror in Tizi Ouzou," a local leader told Zerhouni at a public meeting on Sunday night.

"There are problems with gendarmes in all villages across Kabylie and we can't take this any more," he said.

The Berbers are a non-Semitic people who have inhabited the North African coast since prehistoric times.

Berber militants demand recognition of their Tamazight tongue as an official language but residents said the present unrest went beyond identity or cultural claims and included social demands like access to decent housing and better jobs.

The start of the unrest coincided with the anniversary of a state crackdown on Berbers in 1980, an episode known as the "Berber Spring". In the meantime an AFP report said the Berbers prefer to go by the name of the Imazighen, make up about a third of Algeria's population and are strongly attached to their own culture.

However, their main concerns at present are social, arising from mass unemployment and housing shortages.