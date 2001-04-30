Diarrhea Molecule Puts Arthritis on the Run

PARIS Arthritic mice have been dramatically cured by a molecule best known for causing chronic diarrhea, throwing open a wide avenue of research to treat rheumatoid arthritis among humans, AFP reported on Monday. Biologists at Complutense University in Madrid who injected the mice with a substance called vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) found it prevented the arthritis from progressing and eased its symptoms, according to their research, published in the specialist journal ***Nature Medicine***. Mice given the VIP treatment suffered no remission two weeks after the injections were stopped. Even small doses of the peptide, administered at the onset of arthritis, induced significant improvement. The researchers believe that VIP is an anti-inflammatory which restores balance to two forces in the immune system suspected to help cause and worsen rheumatoid arthritis. These are TH1 cytokines, an excess of which inflames the synovium, the internal lining of the joint, and TH2 cytokines, a lack of which causes TH1 cytokines to go into overdrive. "VIP or its analogues are attractive candidates for the development of treatments of RA (rheumatoid arthritis) and other chronic inflammatory diseases," the Spanish team suggest. VIP gets its name because it was originally isolated from intestinal extracts. It plays a big role in stimulating muscle action in the digestive tract, but is best known among doctors for causing watery diarrhea among patients with certain cancers of the gut. However, more and more research is showing that VIP has "multiple, complex functions" in the immune system that go far beyond the digestive zone, Gary Firestein, of the University of California at San Diego School of Medicine, says in a commentary. Firestein says he is cautious about the research, noting that it remains to be proved whether the same startling results can be achieved on the human, rather than a rodent, form of arthritis. But even though doses of VIP could cause gastric side-effects, this should be offset against its many potential benefits, he said. Rheumatoid arthritis affects about one adult in a 100 and especially targets women. It is a progressive, potentially disabling illness that in some people surfaces as early as the 30s. The suspected cause is an initiating agent, such as a virus, which causes the immune system to overproduce TH1 cytokines. In normal amounts, these cytokines are not harmful, but when too many are produced, they stimulate release of destructive enzymes which start to break down cartilage and bone in the joints.