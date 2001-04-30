German Experts Discuss Acceptability of Cloning Among People

HAMBURG It was a worldwide sensation, when on July 26, 1978 in the English town of Oldham a woman named Louise Brown gave birth to the first "test tube baby". There was a great deal of admiration for gynecologist Patrick Steptoe who helped the till-then childless couple with his method of "in vitro fertilization" (IVF). According to DPA, IVF has become a routine medical matter. Hundreds of thousands of people around the world have been created in the test tube. The general public largely accepts this method of reproductive medicine. But now the question is: Will people widely accept cloning? Predictions are always difficult to make, notes Ethics Philosopher Guenther Patzig of Goettingen. He says that contrary to IVF, cloning is something which concerns all people. Of decisive importance is that the issues must be quietly, thoroughly and objectively debated. Patzig believes that what typically happens in Germany, in which there is the predictable uproar and quick formation of rigid fronts in the debate, is particularly damaging. There appears to be a certain "need for panic" among the Germans, as is not the case for example in the United States. "But later on, perhaps because of the initial uproar, a certain equanimity sets in, which is just as of little use, because difficult issue, like that currently about bioengineering, must be discussed over the long run," he argues. For catholic theologist Dietmar Mieth of Tuebingen, what must be countered is a certain "validation comparison (of cloning) with IVF". There remained strong objections to IVF, he said, particularly with regard to the "door-opening function" this method could have in the area of genetic selection among humans and for practices involving the use of embryos. Professor of applied ethics at Osnabrueck, Wolfgang Lenzen, points out that from the perspective of undogmatic ethics there had been no rational arguments against test tube babies. He believes that the broad public has no moral qualms about artificial fertilization and this is not because people have simply become used to it. Lenzen says that "in principle" he cannot argue against cloning of humans, as long as this truly means that a new individual is being given the gift of life. "On the other hand, practical experience shows there are many reasons against cloning, above all with regard to the danger of deformities and failures which have been observed in the cloning of animals," the professor said. He strictly rejects the concept of therapeutic cloning to create embryos, because these are not being made to have their own life but only meant for use as a "spare parts depot" for others. Catholic theologian Merth says that not only does society reject human cloning, but it also runs counter to the European Council's protocol on bioethics, to the basic rights charter of the European Union and to the United Nations declaration on protecting the human genome. "This 'wall' is naturally permeable. Unfortunately, it does not rule out experiments with embryos," Merth says. Sociology Professor Norbert Hoerster of Reichenberg notes that the debate is complicated by what he regards as a "not infrequently questionable use" of the term "human dignity". He believes this term is of little help in trying to justify bans on things like therapeutic cloning. "Its content is so indefinite that you cannot draw any concrete demands from it," Hoerster says about the human dignity term. "It actually says no more than that you cannot simply deal with a human being the way you would with an object. But just how this should specifically apply has not been decided." The term human dignity, he goes on, appears "to have the function of an empty phrase in many debates. People use it to set forth what they want to legitimize". This in particular applies to the debate about human cloning.