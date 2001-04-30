"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" Makes History at HK Film Awards

HONG KONG The Oscar-winning film "****Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon****" scored another triumph by taking eight of Hong Kong's top film honors.

The sword and romance epic won best film at the 20th Hong Kong Film Awards on late Sunday, while Taiwan-born Ang Lee took best director.

It also won Best Supporting Actress, Best Action Choreography, Best Sound Design, Best Cinematography, Best Original Film Score and Best Original Song, said Reuters.

"This is a Hong Kong movie in the strictest sense, even though it doesn't look very much like it," Lee was quoted as saying at the star-studded ceremony in the ****South China Morning Post****.

However, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai and Maggie Cheung Man-Yuk walked away with Best Actor and Best Actress in the film "****In the Mood for Love.****" Leung won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for the same role.

"****Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon****" walked off with four academy awards last month. The martial arts spectacle -- nominated for 10 awards, unprecedented for a foreign-language film -- won Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

The Mandarin-language romance film has been a runaway box office success and tells the story of honor and unfulfilled love with dazzling scenes of flying fighters and swordplay.