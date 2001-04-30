One day, a Muslim girl went to school, To study and learn all the useful tools, She wore a dress so decently covered so, She wore clean clothes from head to toe, Happily, she carried a pretty school bag, She made sure she put on her name tag, "I am going to make friends today!" she said, As she entered the school's enormous gate. But she was whisked to the principal's office, For wearing clothes that displease, "You must wear a skirt and blouse like the rest, Take off your headscarf because we detest." The principal said, "Girl, we have rules, You are here to benefit from educational tools, If you want to enter our school compound, then first you must remove your headscarf now." "If you don't remove your headscarf, dear, I'm sorry to say that you can't study here. Listen up girl, don't be a fool, You choose between your belief or school." With tears in her eyes, the girl began to cry, She just doesn't understand what's wrong and why, Of course she cannot give up her belief within, What the principal said made her caught in between, The girl asked, "Please let me wear the scarf, I promise to be a good girl, if that's not enough, then I will study hard and help the others, I will help my friends and be good to teachers," "Wearing the scarf is required by my belief, I cannot take it off even for your relief, It is my responsibility to cover my head, Please don't discriminate against me," the girl said. "Millions of Muslim girls around the world, cover their heads and are good schoolgirls, Their schools are understanding and compassionate, By allowing the Muslim girls to cover their heads." "I want to study and I want to be clever, But I beg you not to remove my hijab ever, Be kind and don't impose this hijab ban, You should listen with your heart while you can." The Principal refused to listen to her so, But did not directly tell her to go, "We welcome you to study here, but take your scarf off, do you hear?" "If you insist to wear the scarf, Then you are making things tough, Get out of my school until you are ready, To remove that headgear so you can study." The girl was devastated beyond words, What the principal said really hurts, So she left the school and tearfully cried, Sad that her right to education is denied.

(A reader from Singapore)