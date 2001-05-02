Space Shuttle Lands in California

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. The space shuttle Endeavor, wrapping up a mission that saw it double as a lifeline when computer crashes plagued the International Space Station, swooped across the California landscape for a safe landing at a Mojave Desert landing strip on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, after a series of near-perfect space station missions dating back to 1998, NASA finally had the calamitous voyage space agency officials had warned would come during the difficult years of space-station construction.

What no one expected was that a political maelstrom over millionaire space tourist Dennis Tito would cause NASA nearly as much consternation as losing command functions on the station.

A series of computer crashes left the station without command computers and ground controllers could not turn off the lights on board the orbiting outpost.

Fortunately, with Endeavor docked to the station and able to substitute some of its systems for disrupted ones on the station, the hundreds of computer whizzes working on the ground were able to patch together a working system in days rather than weeks.

Some of Shuttle Commander Kent Rominger's first words after landing were for the ground teams, many of which had to improvise their way through several harried days of the mission.

"It's great to be back and we want to express our gratitude to all the folks on the ground that made that mission pull off like it did," Rominger said.

The brinkmanship between NASA and the Russian space program, which pocketed $20 million from Tito, was almost reminiscent of the Cold War.

Two top-level compromises were hammered out before Tito launched on Sunday with two Russian cosmonauts for a six-day stay on the station. The first, announced after Endeavor's April 19 launch, had Tito agreeing not to go into American modules on the station unescorted.

In the second, which followed the station's crippling computer crashes, the Russians agreed not to dock Tito's Soyuz spacecraft while Endeavor was still docked to the station. NASA feared it might clip the orbiter's tail.

But the exchanges between the two preeminent space-faring nations were without precedent in their acrimony. Even when Russia was two years late delivering a service module for the station, officials had remained cordial in public.

By the time Endeavor left the orbiting outpost on Sunday, NASA had one of three computer systems fully operational and two others working without their hard drives.

Despite the problems, the seven Endeavor astronauts were able to complete their own ambitious agenda, which included installing a new robot arm on the station -- the 58-foot (17.6 meter) Canadarm2 -- and delivering tons of equipment and supplies.