Turkmen and Ukrainian Presidents Plan to Sign Gas Energy Deal

ASHKHABAD Turkmenistan's President Saparmurat Niyazov is expected to sign a deal on gas deliveries to Ukraine during a visit to Kiev in May, AFP quoted official reports as saying Tuesday.

The neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported that the Turkmen leader and Ukrainian counterpart Leonid Kuchma planned to sign an accord on Turkmen gas supplies during Niyazov's May 13 to 15 visit.

A 10-year economic cooperation agreement is also expected to be signed.

Ukraine is interested in buying 50 billion to 60 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Turkmenistan, Vadim Kopylov, the head of Ukrainian company, Neftegas Ukrainy, said in February this year.