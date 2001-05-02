Automobile Seminar, Iran & WTO Discussions to Be Held Next Week

TEHRAN A two-day seminar entitled "Iran's Automobile Manufacturing Sector and Globalization" is to be held in Tehran starting May 9, IRNA said.

Secretary of the seminar, Hamid Shoraka said it will feature two round-tables, one on internal and external factors in vehicle manufacturing and globalization and the other on the consequences of Iran joining the World Trade Organization (WTO).

He also added that in light of the proposition of globalization the seminar will focus on scientific aspects of industrialization and the automobile industry will be analyzed as a model in the industrial sector.

He said several prominent authorities on the subject, in addition to academicians and industrialists, will take part in the seminar.

Managing director of Iran-Khodro auto manufacturing company said here last March that the demand for vehicles has been estimated at 600,000 annually, with production standing at about 300,000.

Qaravi added that the total value of vehicles domestically sold is Rls.20,000 billion which is about 20 percent of the value of the total industrial production of the country. He also expressed hope that the annual vehicle production will surpass 500,000 over the next four years.

He said that with the new model of Paykan cars, the market would shortly be near a glut at which point, he said, the alternative would be to export those cars.

He said that production of Paykan has encouraged the manufacture of other brands of cars.

A total of 97 percent of the parts and components of the locally manufactured Paykan is Iran made and the car will continue to be manufactured as long as it is in demand.