4 Theater Festivals to Be Held in Ardebil

TEHRAN The deputy director of Ardebil Province's Culture and Islamic Guidance Office, Azizollah Ahadi, said that some four theater festivals will be held in different cities of Ardebil Province this year. Ahadi said that the festivals include the Comic Theater Festival of Meshkin-Shahr, the Azari Theater Festival of Pars-Abad, the 9th Theater Festival and the 2nd Street Theater Festival. He added that a seminar on cultural and artistic traditions of Meshkin-Shahr will be held next month. Ahadi said that four amateur films were made in Ardebil Province last month. A seminar on library sciences is held every three months in Ardebil Province. Prominent writers and researchers participate in the seminars.