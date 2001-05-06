UAE President Contacts President Khatami by Phone

TEHRAN The President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan made a telephone call to President Mohammad Khatami Saturday evening and underlined his government's willingness to develop bilateral ties with Iran.

He welcomed Khatami's decision to seek second term in office and wished success for him in leading the Iranian people.

According to the Presidential Office, President Khatami for his turn wished the UAE president good health and hoped for the broadening of the two countries' economic and political relations based on goodwill and wise policies adopted by both countries' leaders.