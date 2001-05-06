First Turkish Train Reaches Iraq After 19-Year Gap

BAGHDAD The first Turkish train to Iraq for 19 years arrived in Baghdad on Sunday as a test run ahead of the resumption of rail services between the two countries, Reuters said. The train, which left the southern Turkish town of Mardin on Saturday, passing through Syria, stopped in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul before heading to Baghdad. It was carrying freight and 26 passengers. The official Iraqi News Agency INA said Turkey would resume regular train trips to Iraq but it did not say when.