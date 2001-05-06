Tobacco Companies to Market Candies Full of Nicotine

LONDON Tobacco companies are to launch a mint candy containing as much nicotine as a cigarette, prompting fears that it could tempt children, DPA reported on Sunday. The cigalett, sold in boxes of 20 for the price of a packet of cigarettes, has been developed in America for the booming market in smokers who face bans in the workplace, restaurants and other public areas, said a report in ***The Sunday Times***. Unlike most other non-combustible tobacco products, the cigalett is not chewed or spat out, and has no bitter taste. The London paper said it is not seen as an aid to stop smoking; gums such as nicorette are chewed for around 20 minutes to provide about 1mg of nicotine, but within seconds the cigalett releases the amount of the drug that smokers crave. "By allowing new tobacco products you are perpetuating the problem," said Amanda Sandford of Action on Smoking and Health, the anti-smoking pressure group. "You could also be encouraging children and young people to use a product containing nicotine." Cigaletts, made mostly of crushed tobacco and sold under the name Ariva, will be tested this summer in America, the newspaper said. Ariva packaging says, "When You Can't Smoke" and "Refreshing and Satisfying". The company plans to include health warnings and to sell Ariva in a "child-resistant" bubble pack. The sale of tobacco products is banned to people under 18 in America and 16 in Britain. Although nicotine is addictive, most damage to the body is caused by toxic chemicals formed when tobacco burns. Scott Tomar, an expert on smokeless tobacco and oral cancers, criticized Ariva, saying: "They're making a product with an unknown level of safety." Tomar, an associate professor at the University of Florida College of Dentistry, added: "Since each Ariva pellet is about 60 percent tobacco, I would say it's probably going to pose a significant health risk." John Britton, professor of epidemiology at Nottingham City Hospital, wrote in last week's ***British Medical Journal*** that legislation was needed "to encourage the development of alternative products that can deliver uncontaminated nicotine at a dose and rate comparable with cigarettes in a way that is acceptable. "If, instead of nearly 13m addicted smokers (in Britain), we have 13 million addicted to clean nicotine devices, so be it; the result could be 6 million lives saved."