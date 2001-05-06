Omani Commerce Minister Due in Tehran

ABU DHABI Omani Minister of Commerce and Industry Maqbool bin Ali bin Sultan will arrive in Tehran today at the head of a delegation to take part in the 8th session of the joint economic commission, IRNA reported.

The Omani news agency quoted an informed source at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry as saying on Saturday that during the session, an agreement on strengthening and support for joint investments will be inked by the two countries.

Tehran-Muscat bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy and commerce as well as marine and air transportation will be reviewed during the Iran-Oman Joint Commission session to be held on Tuesday, it added.

Further expansion of bilateral cooperation in different fields of education, agriculture, health, environment, fisheries, energy, municipality, and telecommunications will also be discussed by the Iranian and Omani officials, the source said.