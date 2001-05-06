On the Trail of Missing Ancient Egyptian Tombs in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt Archaeological digs in the Valley of the Kings at Luxor are demanding at the best of times and with 20 kilos of equipment to carry along with them Helmut Becker and Joerg Fassbinder need mountaineering skills as well.

Somewhere on a high plateau in an area 80 by 60 meters next to the 3,400-year-old terrace Temple of Queen Hatsheput the two experts from Bavaria's State Office for Monument Protection hope to find the grave of Pharaoh Amenhotep I (1504-1483 B.C.).

The pair are members of a team from Vienna Museum of Art History chasing up a theory put forward by the young German Egyptologist Ann- Christina Thiem.

According to a DPA report, the last resting place of this second Pharaoh of the 18th dynasty (1539-1292 B.C.) is as much a mystery as that of his two successors Thutmosis I (1483-1470 B.C.) and Thutmosis II (1470-1467 B.C.).

There is no mummy or indication of the grave either of Pharaoh Ramses VIII, who ruled for one year in 1128 B.C., although measurements have highlighted three magnetic field abnormalities which indicate the presence of some Archaeological structures.

Whether Thiem has finally located the grave of Amenhotep I remains to be seen. Archaeologists have pinpointed five different sites already and only a dig can provide the decisive evidence.

The quest for the site of the grave of the kings is a real Archaeological detective story. The Abbot Papyrus role, named after its purchaser, describes the area exactly by pinpointing two local markers but 3,100 years later Archaeologists are still arguing about what was meant by the two markers.

Concerned at the growing number of grave robberies, Pharaoh Ramses IX (1127-1109 B.C.) ordered the inspection of ten royal tombs. On the papyrus role the committee noted at the time that the grave of Amenhotep I and eight other tombs were sealed, with only one of them having been robbed.

During the turbulent 21st Dynasty (1069-945 B.C.) priests hid the mummy of Amenhotep and those of other kings. Today they are in the Egyptian Museum of Cairo although various components of the grave have cropped up all over the world.

Egyptologist Thiem realizes she will not find an completely undamaged grave and does not expect to come across a second Tutenkhamun treasure either. She takes a realistic view of the dig. "Archeology is all about the joy of finding the shard that is still missing."

Various experts agree that Thiem has written an excellent essay on the puzzle of the gravesite. But doubts remain. The Director General of the Antiquities Office in ancient Luxor, Mohammed el Bialy, believes the grave of Amenhotep I is at a different site at Dra Abu el Naga.

There at the entrance to the famous Valley of the Kings the German Archaeological Institute was engaged in a lengthy dig. Headed by Scientific Director Daniel Polz the Germans toiled from 1993 until last year to uncover a huge upland gravesite.

But was Pharaoh Amenhotel I buried here 34 centuries ago? Polz refuses to commit himself until a full analysis has been made. One thing is certain though, "whoever claims to have found the grave will have to provide some evidence".

The cemetery with its hundreds of thousands of graves of the royal families, priests and members of the nobility buried here is 3.5 kilometers long and one kilometer wide. In the course of thousands of years the rubble has been piling up here and in some cases has reached a depth of seven meters.