Bangladesh Heads For National Elections

DHAKA After months of general strikes and a guessing game over the election date, Bangladesh is finally on the road to general elections for its 300-seat National Parliament, AFP reported.

Walls are being slowly covered with graffiti and posters sponsored by prospective candidates, mainly from the ruling Awami League and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Elections are due before October after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed hands over power at the end of her five-year term in mid-July to a caretaker government in line with the Constitution.

Sheikh Hasina and her traditional rival Khaleda Zia are already gearing up for the vote.

In "unofficial" campaign tours in recent days, Sheikh Hasina, who heads the Awami League, told a rally: "I seek your vote and remember after voting Awami League you never had to return empty-handed.

"In 1970 when you voted for us we gave you independence," she said, referring to the party leading the nine-month War of Independence in 1971 under her father, Bangladesh's assassinated founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She also told rallies that since "you voted for us in 1996 we have ensured food and the right to vote freely" -- a reference to bumper crops and polls under a neutral caretaker government.

Zia, a former prime minister who heads the BNP, has been urging the electorate to vote for the BNP-led four-party opposition alliance of right-wing and Islamic parties, describing it as the "symbol of hopes and aspirations of the people".

Zia accused the Awami League of breaking promises, saying "they grovel to the people in times of need and do not hesitate to kick them when they have what they want."

The opposition has been boycotting Parliament for two years in an antigovernment protest.

The premier initially offered to hold elections at the end of 2000 and then kept the country guessing about the date. When Zia demanded a vote in May, Sheikh Hasina offered to hold polls by June 12. The opposition rejected this and sparked a series of general strikes.

The strikes were harshly criticized by the business community as well as international donors, with the World Bank putting daily losses at some 60 million dollars.

U.S. Ambassador in Dhaka Mary Ann Peters told Dhaka's Foreign Press Corps last week that Washington believed that "Bangladesh can hold free elections despite some risks and concerns".

"The Parliament is the place for settling political disputes instead of general strikes, but again Parliament should be allowed to function, ideally with the opposition taking their seats instead of boycotting them," Peters added.

Washington would like to see a preelection pledge from the political parties that whether they lose or win, they will join the Parliament, she said..