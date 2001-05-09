U.S. Formally Demands Extradition From France of Abortion Slaying Suspect

RENNES, France The United States has formally submitted a request for the extradition from France of an anti-abortion activist suspected of the murder of a New York doctor, AFP quoted French authorities as saying Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office in Rennes, western France, said it received the extradition request for James Charles Kopp on Friday and would forward it by Thursday at the latest to the Rennes appeal court which would then notify Kopp.

A spokesman said examining magistrates would likely meet within the next week to consider the request. The magistrates, however, are unlikely to come to a decision before six months.

Kopp, 46, was arrested by French police in March at a post office in Dinan, western France, after being under surveillance for several weeks.

He was one of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's most wanted suspects, who sought him in connection with the killing of Barnett Slepian, 52, at his home in Amherst, New York, in October 1998.

Slepian's murder outraged public opinion in the United States, where abortion remains a hotly-debated issue 25 years after its legalization by the Supreme Court.