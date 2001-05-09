Iran, China Call For Dissolution of Biased Biological Weapons Group

TEHRAN Iran, China and seven other countries on Tuesday called for disbanding a biased group of 32 signatory states to a global biological weapons treaty, the Japanese news agency Kyodo has quoted diplomatic sources as saying, IRNA reported.

The treaty claims it has sought tighter control on exports of biological weapons technology.

The move, presented at an international panel involved in drafting a verification protocol for the 1972 chemical weapons convention, appears aimed at stalling Western efforts to put teeth into the treaty, which apparently bans the development, production and stockpiling of bacteriological and toxic weapons but lacks a mechanism to check suspected violations.

The so-called Australia group, set up under an Australian initiative, now consists of new signatory countries, including the United States and Japan.

As the experts panel is close to finishing the drafting work on verification rules, the attempt by China, Iran and their allies to abolish the Australia group has prompted a strong reaction from member countries of the group, claiming that the move could stall future negotiations.

According to Kyodo, diplomatic sources involved in arms controls said that Cuba and Indonesia also joined China and Iran in demanding the abolition of what they describe as a discriminatory export regime. The Japanese news agency said that the Australia group has sought to restrict technology transfers to countries suspected of developing biological weapons. Iran and other countries that have been subject to technology transfer restrictions have criticized the existence of the Australia group itself as politically motivated and discriminatory. International experts on the issue have been working to produce a verification protocol since 1995 to strengthen the convention. A chairman's draft was presented for the first time in March, and the weapons experts have been meeting in Geneva to discuss the draft.