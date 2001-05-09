Journalism Students Call For Easing of Tough Press Law

TEHRAN Some 126 journalism majors have called on the reformist-majority Parliament to roll back on Iran's tough Press Law which has thus far put dozens of journalists into jail and muzzled nearly 40 papers, the Iran Students News Agency (ISNA) said Tuesday.

In their letter, the signatories have expressed profound concern over the status of jailed journalists, saying they have been jailed without due process of law, the agency said.

They have also noted that continual press closures will blunt the public zest and spread despair, disappointment and frustration in the society, ISNA said.

Since April 2000, the conservative-dominated courts have launched a massive crackdown on the pro-reform press, suspending more than 40 newspapers and other periodicals in just 12 months.

A number of leading journalists and political allies of moderate President Mohammad Khatami have been arrested. Khatami is widely expected to win reelection on June 8.

Last August, the Parliament (Majlis) dropped a bid to ease restrictions on the freedom of the press in response to the wish of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Revision of the Press Law was reformers' central campaign promises. A new revised bill was to be debated by the Majlis, but Ayatollah Khamenei's opposition with it forced an indefinite suspension of the matter amid heated debates on the floor of the chamber.