British Economy Takes Election Center Stage

LONDON Britain's Labour government put its economic record at the heart of its reelection strategy on Wednesday as an opinion poll showed it could win a second full term with a bigger landslide than it scored in 1997, Reuters said.

The NOP poll for the ***** Daily Express ***** newspaper suggested that Prime Minister Tony Blair would increase his 1997 parliamentary majority of 179 to more 250 in the 659-seat Parliament in elections called for June 7.

The NOP poll put Labour on 51 percent, the opposition Conservatives on 31 percent and the Liberal Democrats on 13 percent. Other recent polls have also pointed to a landslide win for the 48-year-old Blair.

In a speech in London, Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) Gordon Brown stressed that economic stability would never be put at risk although more than 50 billion pounds ($71 billion) would be pumped into schools, hospitals and transport.

"We will stay the course of (economic) stability because it is the foundation of everything we do," Brown said.

Conservative plans to cut taxes come what may reminded him, he said, of their government in the late 1980s when a spiraling boom turned to bust.

The economy should be Labour's trump card in the run-up to the election. By calling the ballot nearly a year before he had to Blair should also avoid the fallout from a U.S. economic slowdown hampering his reelection drive.

Inflation and interest rates are at their lowest for nearly four decades, unemployment has dropped to its lowest rate in 25 years and the economy is on course for a ninth year of growth.

Conservative leader William Hague insisted on Wednesday that the burden of tax paid by Britons had soared under Labour while key public services had not improved.

"Never has a party taxed so much and achieved so little," said Hague, standing in London's Battersea Park in front of posters attacking Labour's record on crime and health.

----- Blair Vs. Hague -----

Plans for televised debates between the party leaders have been scrapped and Blair and Hague were set to go head to head for the only time in a month-long campaign later on Wednesday, at Parliament's last session of prime minister's questions.

Hague often scores well in the cockpit of Parliament but political experts say he has yet to convince the wider public of his skills.

The Conservatives are hoping a hard line on crime and asylum seekers and a pledge to keep Britain out of the European single currency will pay dividends.

Received wisdom is that, with 70 percent of Britons against joining the euro, Blair will try to neutralize Europe as an election issue.

But he hinted on Tuesday he was now prepared to start talking up the merits of Britain joining the single currency and portray Hague as an extreme isolationist.

"We are not yet the leading nation in Europe that our weight, prosperity and history demand," he said at the launch of the campaign.

"We seek a mandate to make Britain stronger -- stronger because we are engaged with Europe and the wider world."

Hague, campaigning to save the pound for at least the next five years, insisted Blair's Labour Party did not want to discuss Europe, but said he would force the issue.