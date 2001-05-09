Al-Watan: Shamkhani Candidacy Changes Equation of Election

TEHRAN According to the daily **** Al-Watan ****, Ali Shamkhani is the most important figure to register as a presidential candidate and his presence could change the result of the elections. Leni Balaee, the reporter of the Saudi Arabia-based *** Al-watan ***, wrote in an article on Wednesday that Shamkhani is the only candidate who could get 2 million votes from the Arabs in the south of Iran and that the conservatives might support him.

**** Al-Watan ****'s reporter added that Shamkhani's candidacy was unexpected for the analysts and observers of politics, especially since it happened after Mohsen Rezaei's withdrawal.

According to the daily, it was previously believed that President Seyed Mohammad Khatami was assured of victory, but Shamkhani's candidacy will change the equation, and will create a real challenge between the two candidates.

To complete her point of view, ****Al-Watan ****'s reporter quoted Tehran Deputy Behrouz Afkhami as saying that Shamkhani's goal was to change the result of the elections, and that if he presents good programs and has a good campaign, he may be able to challenge Khatami.

Afkhami added that if Shamkhani gains the support of the conservatives, a run-off election might be necessary.

Answering the reporter of *** Al-Watan ****, Afkhami did not deny that the conservatives were using ethnicity to create division and said that if candidates were presented for each ethnic group it could influence Khatami's vote tally, but that he did not think Shamkhani would get involved in the game.