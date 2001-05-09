Iranian Ranks Second at Intl. Qoran Contest in Riyadh

TEHRAN Second lieutenant Hamidreza Rajabi ranked second in the International Qoran Recitation and Memorization Contest of Islamic Countries' Armies held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Rajabi, who is a medical student at Iran's Islamic Military University, has memorized the entire holy Qoran.

The competition opened in Riyadh last week and wound up in Jeddah Tuesday night. The Saudi Arabian defense minister also participated.

The Islamic Republic of Iran competed in the contest in the field of memorization of all parts of the holy Qoran with four Qoran reciters. Some 62 Qoran reciters from 17 Islamic countries participated in the competition.