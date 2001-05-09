Press Fair Opens With 570 Press Organs Participating

TEHRAN A press fair on the sidelines of the Eight National Book Fair kicked off yesterday with the Islamic Guidance Minister Ahmad Masjid-Jame'i as the guest of honor. The fair is being held in Tehran's Permanent Grounds for International Fairs.

Over 570 press organs, including 135 provincial and 15 domestic press publications of national organizations and constitutions, are participating in the fair.

After viewing the fair, Masjid-Jame'i obliged news reporters with a question and answer session.

Periodicals displayed at the fair constitute 12 different categories, namely, sports, art, children, comedy and entertainment, science, professions, women and family, cultural-social, cultural-literal, economic and regional publications.

On the sidelines of the fair, members of the press corps are to hold five professional meetings.

"Job security, professional independence, social responsibility, professional morality, the press and the law, the press and social participation and the press and national sovereignty are the main topics for discussion during a question and answer session to be held also on the sidelines of the fair.

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