Protests as U.S. "Envoy of Death" Arrives in Seoul for Missile Charm Talks

SEOUL U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage met with South Korean President Kim Dae-Jung here Wednesday to discuss a proposed U.S. missile defense shield as activists staged anti-U.S. protests.

According to AFP, demonstrators marched through the airport terminal chanting "Yankees Go Home" and waving banners. They accused Washington of forcing Seoul to take part in the controversial missile plan.

A brief scuffle erupted as the protestors tried to force their way through a wall of riot police who prevented them from approaching a VIP-only parking lot at the Inchon airport to confront Armitage and his entourage.

Armitage briefed Kim Dae-Jung on the progress of the ongoing U.S. policy review toward North Korea and the U.S. missile defense shield, South Korean officials said.

Kim Dae-Jung was quoted as telling Armitage he hoped the U.S. policy review would be completed soon and lead to a resumption of talks between the U.S. and North Korea, including on the North's missile development and exports.

He also repeated Seoul's position that Washington should closely consult with its allies and "other countries concerned" in pushing ahead with the controversial plan.

As the talks between Kim and Armitage went on at the presidential blue house, protestors, some wearing black mourning clothes, rallied at a downtown park.

They carried a paper effigy of U.S. President George Bush and mock U.S. missiles and planned to march toward the U.S. Embassy, which was protected by a strong police contingent.

The 44 civilian activist groups said in a joint statement: "We oppose the visit by Armitage, the Envoy of Death.

"The purpose of his visit is simply to force South Korea to support and join in the U.S. missile defense shield."

The statement accused Bush of driving the world and the Korean peninsula into the abyss of an arms race and military tensions, and charged he was sacrificing the "hard-won opportunity for peace on the Korean peninsula" for his missile defense shield.

"The world is confused over which country is the real rogue state," it said.

Washington has launched a diplomatic drive to overcome resistance to the controversial plan, which many European governments think is unnecessary and will upset the strategic balance with Russia and China.

The Bush administration says the missile defense plan is necessary to meet threats from what it calls "rogue states" including North Korea, Iran and Iraq.

During his 24-hour stay in Seoul, Armitage, who is accompanied by James Kelly, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, will also meet with Foreign Minister Han Seung-Soo, Defense Minister Kim Dong-Shin and Unification Minister Lim Dong-Won.