Jordanian Islamists Banned From Staging Anti-Israeli Demo

AMMAN Jordanian Information Minister Taleb al-Rifai on Wednesday said that a planned rally by the Islamic Action Front (IAF) to protest the creation of Israel 53 years ago will be banned.

"We expect the organizers of the rally to abide by the law which necessitates and which requires a permit before any such activities are conducted," AFP quoted Rifai as telling a news conference.

"That is exactly what we expect of them," he said, stressing that rallies and demonstrations were not the only means available for individuals to express their opinions. "Other ways should be found," he said.

The IAF, political branch of Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood, has called for a rally to be held Friday to mark the anniversary of the "catastrophe" that befell Palestinians with the creation of the state of Israel.

But the organizers have failed to obtain a permit for the demonstration on a city-owned field in southern Amman often used as a football pitch.

IAF Secretary General Abdel Latif Arabiyat told AFP the group planned to go ahead with the event as planned and a statement by his party confirmed this determination, saying it was a "constitutional right".

Jordan's *** Al Arab al-Yawm *** newspaper meanwhile reported Wednesday that the authorities on Tuesday dispatched bulldozers to the field and had begun clearing it to pave the way for the construction of a bus and taxi depot.

Amman Governor Talaat Nawayseh on April 4 banned all demonstrations in Jordan's capital, saying protests "compromise security and public order and damage the people's interests."

Jordan had banned all demonstrations in October following the start of the Palestinians' uprising against Israeli occupation, after 60 police officers were injured and one protester was killed in anti-Israeli rallies.