O'Leary Laments Lack of Video Evidence

VALENCIA, Spain Leeds United Coach David O'Leary conceded on Tuesday that his side had been beaten by a superior Valencia team after the Spaniards reached the Champions League final with a 3-0 win.

But he lamented an ironic twist to the semifinal proceedings, over what he saw as a blatant handball from Juan Sanchez as he scored Valencia's first goal.

"We got punished on the basis of video evidence before the game as Lee Bowyer was handed a suspension," O'Leary said after two goals from Sanchez and one from Gaizka Mendieta ended the hopes of his young side.

"We couldn't afford to lose an important player like that just before the game -- not with our squad and the injuries we've had.

"And yet there was no chance of using video evidence over what was a terrible decision on the first goal.

"From what I saw, I think the lad did very well to disguise it as he put the ball in with his hand.

"That's not an excuse, though. I have no complaints over the result. Valencia were the better side.

--------- Fantastic Valencia --------------

"They've made two Champions League finals in two years and I now wish them all the best. They're a fantastic side and I hope they go on and win the final. They deserve it."

Despite his concerns over the legality of the first goal, O'Leary said he still felt his side were in with a good chance at the halfway stage, before two goals in seven minutes after the break effectively settled the match.

"I wasn't too worried at the break because we'd had a few chances and I thought we'd create more," Reuters quoted O'Leary as saying.

"But we gave away a stupid goal at the start of the second half and that was game over.

"You can't afford to do that at this level in Europe.

"We've come a long way in three-and-a-half years, though. It's a sign of that when people say they're disappointed we didn't reach the final at our first attempt.

"I'm proud of what we've achieved."

A disappointing night for Leeds was made even worse as Alan Smith was sent off in the final minute and the coach said he had no complaints about that decision.

"I have no sympathy for him," he said. "I think he's a great lad and he'll be a fine player but it was a disgraceful tackle and it was right that he was sent off."