Troussier Is Asia's First Foreign Coach of the Year

SINGAPORE Japan Coach Philippe Troussier was named Coach of the Year on Wednesday by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the first non-Asian to receive the award.

The Frenchman led Japan to their Asian Cup triumph in Lebanon last October, and to the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games in Sydney.

"It's a great honor to receive this award from the AFC," said Troussier. "This represents great recognition for me and I consider it an invitation to join a small circle of people within the Asian football family.

"This award represents the results of the national team of Japan and I have to share this honor with my players, my staff and all of the coaches in Japan, as well as the supporters and those who have backed me."

Troussier, who succeeded Takeshi Okada as Japan coach in 1998, won the award ahead of Thailand's English Coach Peter Withe, Saudi Arabia's Nassr al-Johar and Iraq's Adnan Hamd, Reuters reported.

Japan also won the National Team of the Year, while Ryoichi Maeda was named Asian Youth Player of the Year.